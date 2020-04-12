Man shot multiple times in St. Dennis neighborhood

The man was walking on Lynnview Dr. when he was shot by someone in a dark-colored vehicle. He is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the St. Dennis neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Officers determined that a man had been walking on Lynnview Dr. when he was shot multiple times by someone in a dark-colored vehicle. The man made it to Charlotte Ann Dr., about a block away, before he was found by police.

The man was alert when he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Smiley did not say if police had any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

