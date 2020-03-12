Woman critically injured in shooting in South Louisville

The woman was shot in the 2800 block of S. 3rd Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a woman was shot late Wednesday night in South Louisville.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of S. 3rd Street around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. There are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.