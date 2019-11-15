LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A West End grocery store owner is being accused of murder following an altercation that led to him shooting a customer.

The shooting happened in 1800 block of West Broadway at the 18th Street Grocery and Deli before noon Nov. 14.

The store owner, Robert Hayden, entered a not guilty plea in court on November 15.

Hayden is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Norman Beals at 18th and Broadway and for being a felon with a handgun.

A $500,000 bond was set and he's scheduled back in court on November 25.

