1 dead after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LMPD said officers found a man who had been shot in a vehicle at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Friday morning.

Louisville police responded to a call of a shooting at around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived to the 200 block of N. 26th Street, police said they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

He was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. There are no suspects in the case.

LMPD said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information may call the anonymous tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.

