LMPD investigating possible road rage shooting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting that could possibly be tied to a reported road rage incident.

Officers said around 11:45 am Monday, LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 blk of S. 3rd St. That's where officers found a man who said he had been shot. Investigators said their preliminary investigation reveals the man was traveling eastbound on the Watterson near 3rd Street when another driver cut him off in a possible road rage incident.

The alleged suspect shot thru the man's door. He told officers he didn’t realize he had been shot until he arrived in the area of 3rd St. and Central where he stopped and called 911.

Police said the man was alert and conscious and was taken by EMS to University to be treated; they believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators said they have no information at this time on the suspected shooter. LMPD 4th Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD online portal.

