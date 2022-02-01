One of five tornadoes confirmed in Taylor County; crews survey damage

As snow and dropping temps replaced severe weather in Taylor County, the Emergency Management Director showed WHAS11 News how his county was impacted.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Taylor county with winds between 105 and 110 mph.

The tornado was one of five in Kentucky on New Year's Day. It came three weeks after a deadly EF-4 tornado touched down near Campbellsville.

Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley guided WHAS11 News through one of the worst-hit areas -- Red Fern Road.

The Taylor County Rural Electric Cooperative crews were out getting power back on, power cables still line some streets. "Even today I discovered one line that was hot that was a dropped line going into a garage," Dooley said.

Kentucky State Police blocked off Red Fern and other roads for safety reasons, and to keep out spectators. Following the December tornado, Dooley said the busiest time was after Sunday service. So many people came to gawk at homes, crews weren't able to get through.

Looking towards the future, Dooley hopes more agencies follow the Governors suit and declare a state of emergency in the bluegrass. "We're waiting to see if FEMA on the federal level is going to declare a disaster. If so that opens the doors on assistance that maybe the insurance didn't cover."

In total, ten homes are now unlivable in Taylor County, while 40-50 more buildings were damaged. Director Dooley says no one was hurt and everyone impacted has a place to stay at night.

