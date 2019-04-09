LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was charged with animal cruelty after an investigation led police to suspect he was training canines for dog fighting.

William Washburn, 46, was arrested after police found multiple items connected to dog fighting and a dog with scars on its face living on a two-foot chain while executing a search warrant. Washburn did admit to training dogs, but police said he denied it was for dog fighting.

Police said Washburn posted pictures on social media related to dog fighting, including an image of a dog on a treadmill with the caption "1xw," which police said indicates the dog was a "one time winner." Another post indicated the dog "won in 42."

Washburn was in arraignment court September 4. WHAS11's Hayley Minogue will have more on his arrest today.

