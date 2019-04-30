LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A football camp for kids is coming to Louisville, but one of the names and faces on its flyers is stirring up controversy.

Created Player, LLC and Prototype Athletics are the organizers of the camp, companies based in Frankfort, Ky.

They have planned a camp on May 18th that includes hosts Michael Vick and Chad Johnson.

It's Vick's involvement with the camp frustrating animal rights advocates. Vick is a former quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. He was also convicted of a felony relating to a dog fighting ring in 2007. He then spent 18 months in prison. After his release, Vick has been involved in football camps, as well as animal advocacy.

"He served his time. He's also one of the leading people that gives back to the humane society every year," Gordon Miles said. Miles is the head trainer for the camp.

But, several animal advocates took to social media. Several WHAS11 spoke with did not want to go on camera for fear of retaliation, but they said they believed Vick is not a good role model for children. They said they have not forgotten his ties to animal abuse, and don't want him coming to Louisville. Advocated called on social media for Jefferson County Public High Schools to cancel the camp.

The camp was planned to take place at Jeffersontown High School. Created Player LLC submitted a facility grounds use application on Feb. 26, detailing the camp's plans and involvement with Vick. That document, along with proof of insurance, and application of terms and conditions were all provided to WHAS11. The camp's leaders said the camp was approved.

But on Monday, April 29, JCPS sent a letter of denial to Created Player LLC after several days of backlash from animal rights advocates.

"With us having the approval back in February, we think it's kind of unprofessional for them to pull out this early. We were maybe 20 days out from the start," Miles said.

JCPS said the denial has nothing to do with the public comments. Spokeswoman Renee Murphy issued a statement to WHAS11, mirroring its denial letter to Created Player LLC. The statement read:

"The application doesn't meet the requirements for facility usage, therefore the facility will not be available to the organization. Our board policy states that "for-profit organizations may use school buildings or facilities for the purpose of providing before or after school enrichment and other educational programs for the benefit of students in attendance at the school." Created Player, LLC is a for-profit entity according to filings with the Kentucky Secretary of State."

According to the camp's flyer, it is intended for grades Kindergarten through Eighth.

"That's our only frustration. That the kids could potentially not learn from an NFL hall of fame player," Miles said.

The camp's leaders said they understand the frustrations of animal rights advocates, but they said they believe Vick is an example of redemption, something they hope to teach the kids.

"I don't know anybody that's perfect, second chances are a must in life," Miles said.

Miles and the other camp organizers said they are moving forward, still focusing on the camp. While organizers planned to charge $110 per athlete for the event initially, they now plan to host it to kids for free. As of Tuesday, they said they decided to host the camp at St. Stephens Church on their football field. They plan to still include Michael Vick and host the event May 18 from noon to 6 p.m.