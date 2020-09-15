1 dead after overnight shooting in Klondike neighborhood

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on Six Mile Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man was killed in a shooting on Six Mile Lane in the Klondike neighborhood, Louisville police confirmed.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane at around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim was found inside a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects. As of Monday night, the city had 116 homicides — just one under the yearly record set in 2016.

