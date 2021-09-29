LMPD: 1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

The shooting happened at the intersection of South 26th Street and West Madison Street just before Noon. A man was taken to UofL Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood that left one man injured.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South 26th Street and West Madison Street just before Noon Wednesday.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD said there are no suspects in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

