Officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway

MetroSafe confirmed that an LMPD officer was injured in a crash around midnight Wednesday. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer was taken to the hospital after a crash on Dixie Highway Wednesday.

MetroSafe confirmed that the officer was involved in a crash around midnight at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Oak Street. The area is near the Park Hill and California neighborhoods.

The dispatcher did not know the condition of the officer and was unsure about how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

We have reached out to LMPD but have not heard back.

