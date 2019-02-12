LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD needs your help identifying a porch pirate.

The thief was caught on video on November 14 at a home on Sycamore Drive. A woman can be seen jumping out of a car, grabbing the package from the porch and taking off.

If you recognize the person or vehicle in the video, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

