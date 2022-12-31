LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

Police say both victims are expected to survive. LMPD says this appears to be an isolated incident and they are currently investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims.

Officers say they located one man who was shot and transported him to the University Hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

LMPD says the second victim, a juvenile, received a "graze wound" and was transported to Audubon Hospital and they are expected to survive.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

There are no suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at ( 502)574-(LMPD).

