x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

LMPD looking for truck believed to have been used in deadly shooting

If you see the truck, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police need help from the public to find a suspect in a deadly shooting which happened Friday morning near 26th and Duncan Streets. 

A man died at University of Louisville Hospital after he was found shot inside a vehicle, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Police are looking for a truck which detectives believe was used in the shooting. It is a late model, black, four-door Dodge Ram with chrome running boards and a University of Kentucky vanity plate. Police said the truck may have tires in the back.

If you see the truck, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting in Portland neighborhood

RELATED: Firefighters working hazardous material situation in St. Matthews

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.