LMPD looking for truck believed to have been used in deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police need help from the public to find a suspect in a deadly shooting which happened Friday morning near 26th and Duncan Streets.

A man died at University of Louisville Hospital after he was found shot inside a vehicle, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Police are looking for a truck which detectives believe was used in the shooting. It is a late model, black, four-door Dodge Ram with chrome running boards and a University of Kentucky vanity plate. Police said the truck may have tires in the back.

If you see the truck, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

