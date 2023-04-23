LMPD: Police investigating after homicide in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Police said they found a man shot and killed on Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a deadly shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person down in the 1600 block of Cypress Street around 8 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD said the homicide unit is now investigating, and they don't have any suspects yet.

If you have any information about the shooting call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD. You can also use the online portal.

