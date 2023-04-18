LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North 25th Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers at the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she died soon after her arrival.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

