LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in custody after leading police on a chase down Bardstown Road in southeast Louisville.

MetroSafe said multiple police cruisers were reportedly hit during the chase that started on Cedar Spring Boulevard near Walmart. The chase continued down Bardstown Road and to Colonel Hancock Drive.

No officers have reported injuries at this time.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.