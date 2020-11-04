LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead following a shooting at the intersection of Bardstown Rd. and Eastern Pkwy.

Police were dispatched to the location shortly after 6 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining fatal injuries, police say.

LMPD says all parties involved have been accounted for and there are no outstanding suspects.

No charges have been made at this time.

