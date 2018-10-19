ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) — A man in Lawrenceburg has been arrested after he made "threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school".

Police visited the residence of 20-year-old Dylan Lee Jarrell on October 18 in response to a complaint from a woman in New Jersey. The woman said that Lee was sending her unsolicited and "racially motivated" Facebook messages.

When confronted by police, Jarrell admitted to sending the messages. He also admitted to making a past school shooting threat. He allowed officers to take his phone and examine it in an off-site location. During that investigation, information about a more recent threat was discovered.

Police returned to Jarrell's residence and issued a search warrant. During the search, evidence was found that confirmed that the threat was "valid and imminent". Evidence includes a firearm, over two hundred rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack.

Jarrell has been charged with harassing communications and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. Police confirmed that Jarrell's threat was directly connected to the closings in Anderson and Shelby County on Friday.

