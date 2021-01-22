Oldham County man facing multiple federal charges for distributing drugs on Dark Web

John Naber, 21, allegedly distributed counterfeit pills with methamphetamine using the Dark Web. Naber was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Western District of Kentucky Department of Justice (DOJ), an Oldham County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in connection to illegal drug distribution, among other federal charges.

John Naber was sentenced in US District Court Wednesday for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a prohibited person and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.

The 21-year-old was first charged by complaint and indicted in April 2019. He plead guilty to the charges in October 2020.

According to the release, a multi-agency investigation led federal authorities to execute multiple search warrants in February 2019.

While executing the warrant, investigators found and seized narcotic and pill pressing equipment which Naber allegedly used to manufacture homemade counterfeit Adderall pills on his family's Oldham Co. property.

The release says that Naber made his counterfeit pills using methamphetamine and then sold them in bulk to customers as a vendor on the Dark Web.

Authorities also seized drug proceeds, including over $325,000 and cryptocurrency valued at over $200,000.

At the time of his arrest, Naber was prohibited from possessing guns because of a previous 2018 felony offense in state court. Investigators seized five firearms that he unlawfully possessed including a Desert Eagle semi-automatic handgun and an assault rifle.

“This case serves as an example of the strong working relationships that exist among our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in the Western District of Kentucky” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett “I commend each of the agencies involved for their work during the investigation and prosecution of this defendant.”

Additionally, pending federal charges remain active against Naber’s mother and co-defendant, Cara Naber, for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds from her son’s drug trafficking operation.

Cara Naber has plead not guilty to all charges.

John Naber currently remains held at the Oldham County Jail.

