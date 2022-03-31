St. Matthews neighbors oppose proposed apartment complex

A land development company is proposing a 296-unit apartment, along with amenities and other commercial space in an area neighbors say is congested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plenty of shouting and clapping Wednesday night. It’s not what you might typically expect at a zoning meeting, but a passionate bunch of St. Matthews neighbors came to voice their opinion on a new development in their community.

LDG Development company is proposing a 296-unit apartment complex, along with amenities and a roundabout in the roadway. The neighbors' main concern is traffic, which they say is already congested because of a nearby train.

"Have you ever driven a car at that intersection when there's a train,” one neighbor asked.

LDG Vice President Christy Lanier-Robinson said the roundabout is the proposed solution.

“Not only will benefit the folks who live at Gilman’s Point, but will also help to improve the traffic pattern at that site,” Lanier-Robinson said.

Still, they said that might not be enough. They said the large scale of the project will ultimately get in the way.

"How is the St. Matthew's Fire Department going to be able to get there not only with the train and the roundabout but as far as infrastructure,” one neighbor asked.

Additionally, Lanier-Robinson said the company provides many affordable housing complexes, but this one would not be.

However, neighbors have concerns. One linked low-income people to increased crime. Others expressed concern about property values.

“The higher these apartments are going to cost, you're going to cut down on drugs and that kind of stuff,” one neighbor said.

On the other hand, some people are concerned because the complex would displace those living in an affordable housing unit that would be torn down.

"You're kicking people out of their own homes just to make some money,” a neighbor said.

LDG said the proposal has to go through several agencies, and will likely go through several changes before it's fully approved.

