BEDFORD, Kentucky — A man is dead after a shooting in Bedford, Ky.

On March 21, police received a call that shots had been fired at a home on Callis Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they found Timothy Webster, 48, deceased.

Investigators said Timothy Webster had gone to the home on Callis Lane while intoxicated. He allegedly began shooting a gun and making threats. Herman Webster attempted to flee the home and fired a gun, hitting Timothy Webster.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

