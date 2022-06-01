Kentucky woman arrested for assaulting police during Jan. 6 insurrection

The Department of Justice accused Shelly Stallings of using pepper spray against law enforcement officers.

WASHINGTON — A Morganfield woman has been arrested for her involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection last year.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Shelly Stallings, 42, and another man from Virginia, Markus Maly, 47 were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case that previously included two other defendants.

One of those defendants was Stallings' husband, Peter J. Schwartz, 48, who was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021.

All four individuals are accused of allegedly assaulting Capitol Police officers with pepper spray, the Department of Justice said.

Stallings' case is being investigated by the FBI's Washington and Louisville Field Offices. Louisville Metro Police and the U.S. Capitol Police assisted in the investigation.

She has been charged with multiple federal crimes, including:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon;

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon;

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon;

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon;

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds/buildings;

Act of violence in the capitol grounds/buildings; and

Civil disorder

#BREAKING: SHELLY STALLINGS of Morganfield, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/6tOkePn2tk pic.twitter.com/8bQqzRjOVX — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) February 16, 2022

The FBI said it has arrested more than 750 people in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including over 235 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

