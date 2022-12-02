A judge said Joshua Wagner clearly wanted to inspire the rioters and that he wasn't like others who "stepped in, took a selfie and stepped out."

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Wagner of Greenwood apologized in court and said, "There's nothing I can do to take that back."

Wagner pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor.

The government said Wagner's phone video showed him referring to Capitol police officers as "traitors."

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Wagner clearly wanted to inspire the rioters.

The judge said he wasn't like others who "stepped in, took a selfie and stepped out."