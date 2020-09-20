Protester arrested outside CVS for improper parking

Police arrested Janet Warner at 2222 Bardstown Road on the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy for Improper parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police made an arrest during a demonstration happening Saturday.

According to an arrest report, police arrested Janet Warner at 2222 Bardstown Road on the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy.

An officer was directing traffic during an alleged unlawful protest when police warned Warner about her car being parked on the CVS lot near the entrance/exit that states violators will be towed at the owner’s expense and that parking is for CVS customers only. Warner allegedly walked away giving the middle finger to the officer.

According to police, Warner later returned while the tow truck was enroute and the officer told her the car was being impounded. Warner then became irate and defensive saying “you’re not impounding my car.” Warner created an annoyance and alarm to bystanders yelling at them to assist her. Warner then refused to cooperate and was warned several times and began to open her car and get in.