LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a shooting at the location. Once on the scene police located two men, who of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, while the other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

