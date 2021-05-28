Man accused of firing at West Point officer arrested after pursuit

Jalen Carter is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer and fleeing or evading police, according to an arrest citation.

WEST POINT, Kentucky — A West Point man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun at an officer and leading law enforcement on a chase Thursday night, police say.

Jalen Carter is facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer and fleeing or evading police, according to an arrest citation.

The report says Carter ran away from a West Point Police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the parking lot of the Red Oak Apartments in Hardin County. Carter allegedly "brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the officer."

According to the report, Carter fled the scene in his vehicle and West Point Police followed him into Jefferson County. That is where Louisville Metro Police stopped Carter and detained him.

Carter was taken to Kentucky State Police, Post 4 and arrested. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.