Shively Police Department hiring new officers

The department has about 30 officers and planned retirements this year will leave some spots open.

SHIVELY, Ky. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Shively Police Department is looking for new officers.

The department has about 30 officers and planned retirements this year will leave some spots open.

Detective Preston Eisenback said it is crucial the department has a full staff.

"Not only for the department to be able to function properly, and to make sure we have enough people to cover the schedule, but also for the community, to make sure we have a good community relation and have interaction with the officers that are coming in and kind of bridging that gap, especially now more than ever."

No experience is required, but you must be at least 21 years old to apply. New hires will go through the academy.

Details on pay and benefits can be found below. For more information on how to apply, visit the Shively Police Department's Facebook page or the department's website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.