New Albany man arrested on drug charges following police pursuit

ISP said Aaron Schweitzberger faces multiple drug charges and 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found after a police chase.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating after a police chase led to the arrest of a New Albany man on multiple charges.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, an ISP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Road 135 at State Road 62 in Corydon. The car attempted to flee from the trooper on SR 135.

The car eventually came to a stop along Albin Ford Road near Elizabeth and the suspect and a passenger fled the car on foot. The suspect was soon captured and detained but the passenger was not located.

ISP identified the suspect as 27-year-old Aaron Schweitzberger. A K-9 unit searched the car and officers found approximately 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with additional controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Schweitzberger was also found to have outstanding felony warrants through Floyd, Harrison, and Dubois Counties.

He was transported to Harrison County Jail where he is being held on preliminary drug felony charges and resisting law enforcement in a car.

