According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man shot three teenage girls to death before apparently taking his own life following a disturbance.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on 2nd Street near N. Main St. and Clinton Dr.

According to Gonzalez, the Galena Park Police Department responded to a call by a 12-year-old who said she was sexually assaulted by her mother's boyfriend and that he had shot other people inside the home. She also told them she picked up her 1-year-old niece and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

When officers got to the home, they found three teenage girls, ages 19, 14, and 13, shot to death. The mother's boyfriend, a 38-year-old man, was found dead in the master bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gonzalez said the man started shooting at the girls following a disturbance. The man shot the 19-year-old, who Gonzalez said was believed to be pregnant, before shooting the other two girls and then assaulting the 12-year-old.

"He then proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old that was inside the residence," Gonzalez said. "After that, he told her to go ahead and run from the house ... she did so and ran out of the residence without any clothing."

According to Gonzalez, the man was in a relationship with the homeowner, who is the mother of the three girls. Gonzalez said the suspect wasn't the father of any of the teens he killed. Meanwhile, the 12-year-old that was assaulted was transported to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

"It's just a tragic situation. It makes no sense, it's all senseless and it's very tragic," Gonzalez said. "But our investigators will try to put all the pieces together and our condolences go out to the victim's families and everyone impacted by this and the entire city as well."

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).