Louisville community group receives $2.1 million for community center expansion plans, core programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) visited Louisville's Smoketown Friday to announce some extra funding a community group is receiving.

YouthBuild Louisville's Smoketown Laundry & Community Center received two federal awards totaling $2.1 million to not only finish the second phase of the community center project but to fund other core programs for two more years according to a press release.

Of that $2.1 million, $600,000 came from the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program, and the rest came from the U.S. Department of Labor as part of a funding bill Yarmuth supported in Congress.

The Smoketown project is supposed to transform a vacant lot into a laundromat and community space to help neighbors "improve health equity, including a focus on economic wellbeing, social support, and community safety," according to the release.

The lot is at the corner of East Breckenridge Street and South Hancock Street.

Yarmuth says YouthBuild Louisville has helped many young people build a stronger future for more than two decades.

“This funding will help break the cycle of poverty in the heart of our city, giving residents a space to thrive and the support needed to chart a path to success," Yarmuth said.

Lynn Rippy, YouthBuild Louisville’s President and CEO, thanked Yarmuth for securing the funding.

“The federal support we are announcing today, shepherded by Congressman Yarmuth, allows us to continue to serve young people ready to move forward in their careers and in their life,” said Rippy. “It also allows us to continue revitalization efforts in the Smoketown neighborhood, which is exciting to us to help fulfill the needs of this vibrant community.”

This is one of 10 Louisville projects funded through Yarmuth's requests according to the release.

