LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Christian Academy of Louisville teacher appeared in court after accusations of seeking sex with a minor.

Richard Wilkerson, 28, was arrested in Bullitt County on those charges earlier this month. Kentucky State Police said he was talking with a girl he knew was 16 years old and attempting to meet for sexual contact.

Wilkerson was a a math and history teacher at the Christian Academy of Louisville English Station campus.

MORE | Christian Academy teacher accused of attempting to meet with 16-year-old for sex

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.