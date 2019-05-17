LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teacher at a Louisville private school is under investigation after police say that he had inappropriate electronic communications with a minor.

Richard Andrew Wilkerson, a math and history teacher at the Christian Academy of Louisville English Station campus, was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police. He is facing one charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex. Wilkerson was arrested in Shepherdsville and is currently booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Bullitt County Detention Center

According to the arrest citation, Wilkerson used "electronic means" to communicate with a girl he knew was 16 years old. Those communications involved plans to "meet for sexual contact". Police say that he was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The school issued a statement to parents Thursday night, saying that the incident did not involve a CAL student, but Wilkerson has tendered his resignation, effective immediately.

"We take all such accusations very seriously and are taking extensive and immediate steps to ensure the protection of our students and to discover all that is behind this accusation," the statement said.

The school has a plan in place for the students in the classes that Wilkerson taught to finish out the school year.

Wilkerson was arraigned on Friday morning in Bullitt County and entered a not-guilty plea. The judge ordered a $5,000 bond, followed by home incarceration if he posts bond. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim, no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, and no contact with the school.

He is currently charged with a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. His next court date is scheduled for May 23, 2019.

