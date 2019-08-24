LYON COUNTY, Ky. — A Florida man has been apprehended in Kentucky in connection to a Colorado murder.

Kentucky State Police say a trooper was patrolling a portion of Interstate 24 in Lyon County on Friday when the trooper stopped a car for suspected traffic violations.

Police say the stop resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old John Horton of Jacksonville, Florida. Police say Horton was charged with DUI and other violations.

Police happened to receive a notification on Saturday from the FBI’s NCIC database saying that Horton was wanted for murder by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. Police contacted Colorado authorities and learned that Horton was entered into the database the same day.

KSP traveled to the Caldwell County Jail and served Horton an arrest warrant for that murder.

Colorado authorities are traveling to Kentucky to continue their investigation.

It’s unclear when he’ll be extradited.

