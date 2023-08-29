x
FBI arrests more than 20 people across Louisville related to 'massive drug operation'

A number of federal search and arrest warrants were served Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Numerous people were arrested Tuesday across Louisville as the FBI served several warrants related to a massive drug operation.

FBI spokesman Tim Beam said more than 20 people were arrested and authorities are still searching for "three or four" more. A number of federal arrest and search warrants were served.

Louisville Metro police assisted the FBI in this operation. Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, LMPD officers and SWAT were at a home in the Portland neighborhood for a barricaded suspect. Some warrants related to the drug operation were served in the same area, but these incidents are not related.

This is a developing story and WHAS11 will bring you updates as they become available.

