x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LMPD: Man barricaded himself inside Portland home, SWAT on scene

Authorities have advised the public to stay away from the area.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are advising the public to avoid an area of the Portland neighborhood while the department's SWAT team works outside a home.

A department spokesperson said First Division officers responded to the 1800 block of Rowan Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller told authorities a man, possibly armed with a gun, was knocking on doors in the area.

Officers said they "believe" they saw the alleged suspect "run inside a home that isn't his." No one else is believed to be inside the home, according to LMPD.

LMPD's SWAT team is on the scene and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

According to police, the FBI is conducting a separate investigation in the Portland neighborhood and Dixie Highway area. The two investigations are not related, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more information.

   

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Deadly shooting at Louisville restaurant occurred after several complaints, eviction notice filed

Before You Leave, Check This Out