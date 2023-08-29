LMPD: Man barricaded himself inside Portland home, SWAT on scene

Authorities have advised the public to stay away from the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are advising the public to avoid an area of the Portland neighborhood while the department's SWAT team works outside a home.

A department spokesperson said First Division officers responded to the 1800 block of Rowan Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller told authorities a man, possibly armed with a gun, was knocking on doors in the area.

Officers said they "believe" they saw the alleged suspect "run inside a home that isn't his." No one else is believed to be inside the home, according to LMPD.

LMPD's SWAT team is on the scene and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

According to police, the FBI is conducting a separate investigation in the Portland neighborhood and Dixie Highway area. The two investigations are not related, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.