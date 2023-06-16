LMPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the shooting appears to domestic in nature.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a woman injured in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday evening.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of S. 52nd St. around 4:00 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman who received a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD said the shooting appears to domestic in nature.

No arrest have been made, at this time. Detectives said they are following leads.

This is a developing story. We will update this will more information as we receive it.

