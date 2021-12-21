Man arrested, charged in Clark Memorial Bridge crash, killing 2

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is facing numerous charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and maintaining insurance in that Dec. 11 crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge killed two people, police said they now have a man in custody in connection with the incident.

Rahsaan Mosley, 26, is facing numerous charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and maintaining insurance.

According to court documents, police said witnesses reported seeing Patterson traveling at a high rate of speed on the bridge on Dec. 11. He was allegedly abruptly changing from the left to the right lane when he rear-ended a truck.

Police said the truck was hit with such force, Patterson’s vehicle went under the truck and the truck struck a steel support beam, killing driver Teddy Brock. A passenger in the truck, Joya Brock, was taken to UofL Hospital where she died a short time later.

Following the impact of the crash, several witnesses told police Mosley got out of the vehicle and ran back into Louisville from the bridge, leaving his girlfriend Ashlyn Adams inside.

Adams told police that she had been driving the vehicle but when she learned both victim’s inside the truck died, she told police Mosley was the driver.

Mosley was arrested Dec. 15 and bonded out of jail a day later.

He is expected to return to court in the coming week.

