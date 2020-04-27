LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old who died after transporting himself to Audubon Hospital with a gunshot wound has been identified.

RELATED: One dead after men transport themselves to Audubon Hospital with gunshot wounds

According to the Jefferson County coroner, 17-year-old Christopher Ward died from a gunshot wound on April 23 around 9:52 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police say they were notified around 9:15 p.m. on April 23 of two young men that had arrived at Audubon Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The other man’s condition is still unknown.

According to LMPD’s Homicide Unit, the shooting happened on Downing Way and Hikes Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

RELATED: Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations in Kentuckiana

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.