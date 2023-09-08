Hardin County police chase ends in deadly crash; 15-year-old charged with murder

20-year-old Jamari Whitfield of Radcliff, was killed in the crash.

VINE GROVE, Ky. — A teenage boy is facing serious charges after a police chase in Hardin County took a deadly turn Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police said an Elizabethtown Police officer tried to pull over a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding on North Dixie near Baptist Health Hardin just before 3 a.m.

Instead of stopping, the driver, a 15-year-old boy, fled from police and kept driving at a high rate of speed. Authorities said the pursuit continued on North Dixie Highway before the teen turned onto Joe Prather Parkway.

They said the teen eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley View Drive in Vine Grove.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Jamari Whitfield of Radcliff, was killed in the crash, according to the Hardin County Coroner's office.

The teen driver, who was not identified, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was later released and booked in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He has been charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

