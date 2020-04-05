ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A 2-year-old in Elizabethtown is dead after he was shot on May 3.

"Just the fact a 2-year-old has died well before his time is a great loss," Elizabethtown Police Public Information Officer John Thomas said. "Obviously the family is mourning the loss of their precious child and our hearts are broken with them."

According to Elizabethtown Police, officers responded to a mobile home park on May 3 in the 1200 block of Woodland Drive around 4 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We are dealing with a grieving family and our investigators and other first responders who are there are dealing with that grief process as well," Thomas said.

The boy's parents and two young siblings were at the home at the time of the shooting. A spokesperson for Elizabethtown Police said the department would conduct a "dynamic" and "lengthy" investigation before deciding whether any criminal charges are appropriate.

"So this is going to be a challenging investigation, but one that we want to get right," Thomas said. "So it is going to be thorough. We are going to do our best to make the right determination on whether or not there should be any criminal charges."

The identity of the 2-year-old has not been released.

