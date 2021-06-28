In-person appointments reopen for several Louisville community services

Neighborhood Place locations, which offer eviction prevention assistance and SNAP food benefits will reopen on June 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In-person appointments for some of Louisville's community services will reopen Monday.

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services said it will open many of its offices starting June 28. The offices had been closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some employees continued to work remotely to provide essential services for Louisville residents.

Appointments will be required in advance for some services.

Neighborhood Place

All seven Neighborhood Place locations throughout Louisville will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. You can find your closest Neighborhood Place location by calling 311 or 574-5000 or by going online.

Neighborhood Place locations provide the following programs and services:

Eviction Prevention assistance

SNAP Food Benefits

Child Protective Services

Financial assistance administered by RCS

LIHEAP

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Component runs through June 30, or until available funds run out.

The federally-funded program provides financial assistance to help more than 2,500 low-income families pay their utility bills. Applicants must be Jefferson County residents with a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

To apply for the program, residents must schedule a drop-off appointment. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 502-991-8391.

Senior Nutrition

A press release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services said congregate meal sites for seniors will begin reopening stages by the end of June. Meals on Wheels, the meal delivery service, continues to deliver more than 1,000 meals each week to seniors in the Louisville community.

More information on the Senior Nutrition Program is available online.

