Crews clean bio-hazmat leak in Jeffersontown

Dispatchers told WHAS11 News a trailer holding medical waste leaked into the parking lot at the Ashley Furniture off Blankenbaker Road on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are cleaning up after a bio-hazmat leak in Jeffersontown.

Dispatchers told WHAS11 News a trailer holding medical waste leaked into the parking lot at the Ashley Furniture off Blankenbaker Road on Sunday.

The EPA defines medical waste as blood, bodily fluid or other potentially infectious materials found at healthcare facilities.

The company involved is now leading cleanup efforts at the site.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.