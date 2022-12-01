Mike Linnig's delays start of 98th season due to COVID-19 surge

The seafood restaurant was supposed to open on Jan. 20 but the date has been pushed back a week, according to a post on its Facebook page.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who are ready for a meal at one of Louisville's oldest restaurants will have to wait just a little longer. Mike Linnig's announced Thursday that it is delaying the opening of its 98th season due to the recent surge in COVID-19 case numbers.

The seafood restaurant was originally set to open on Jan. 20, but that date has been moved back by one week, according to a Facebook post.

"We are delaying the opening of our 98th season to January 27, 2022 as a precaution to the recent COVID surge and to keep our employees and customers safe," the post said.

Mike Linnig's has been in operation in Louisville since 1925. According to the restaurant's website, it is known for "good food, large portions, affordable prices and a casual and relaxed atmosphere."

The restaurant traditionally closes the Sunday before Thanksgiving and reopens in January. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Mike Linnig's adapted to a carry-out model to continue serving its customers.

Kentucky is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Recent data from the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness estimates that one in every 15 people in Jefferson County is likely infected with COVID-19.

