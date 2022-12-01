Kentucky schools shift to virtual instruction amid omicron surge, staffing shortages

Students in Jefferson County, Bullitt County and Hardin County will learn from home on Friday due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As COVID-19 case numbers surge statewide, several Kentucky school districts are choosing to temporarily move to virtual instruction. Many schools are moving away from in-person classes due to staffing shortages and high numbers of quarantines.

The following counties have made changes to their in-person learning schedule:

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Public Schools moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with students and staff staying home until after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

School leaders said the timing is designed to allow staff to recover from COVID and complete their quarantines.

Curbside meal distribution will be available at certain schools on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

Bullitt County

On Wednesday, Bullitt County Public Schools announced that it would operate on NTI on Friday, Jan. 14 due to staffing shortages and the heavy workload on the district's nursing team.

The BCPS COVID-19 dashboard shows that the district currently has more than 300 active cases and more than 1,000 students and staff members in quarantine due to positive tests or potential exposure.

Students and staff are expected to return Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Hardin County

Hardin County Schools will also move to NTI on Jan. 14, the district said Thursday.

HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said she hopes the NTI day and holiday weekend will allow students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 enough time to recover. The district will make a decision about when students will return to the classroom "as soon as possible."

HCS Child Nutrition staff will provide lunch for students at all schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Borden-Henryville

Officials with the Borden-Henryville School Corporation in southern Indiana announced Monday they will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11 due to escalated cases of the virus, other illnesses and quarantines.

District officials have plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 18.

Additional school districts may be added to this list as they are announced. Check back for updates.

