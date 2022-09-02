MELANnaire Marketplace, Brown-Forman partner up for Black History Month

This collaboration will help the Marketplace connect and increase exposure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MELANnaire Marketplace and Brown-Forman partnered together to highlight the Marketplace's Black owned businesses for Black History Month.

Brown-Forman's Employee Resource Group, BUILD, is presenting MELANnaire Marketplace as part of the activities to celebrate Black History Month a recent press release says. This collaboration will help the Marketplace connect and increase exposure.

MELANnaire Marketplace Founder Nachand Hyde-Trabue said the Marketplace features owners from historically Black neighborhoods like Russell and Smoketown.

“The Marketplace has completely changed how we shop and network with Black entrepreneurs," Hyde-Trabue said. "February is the perfect time to introduce Brown-Forman employees to this virtual shopping experience. We are thrilled to work with Brown-Forman on this partnership to give local small Black businesses a global spotlight.”

Hyde-Trabue said she is planning to expand the Marketplace to a downtown space, and wants to "provide capital, mentorships and formal training for Black entrepreneurs starting businesses."

She also said people that were originally part of the Marketplace were able to start their own brick and mortar stores.

"So that's growth, so they're taking it from the table and will now be with us building out their own shop right here in our Marketplace in downtown Louisville," Hyde-Trabue said.

