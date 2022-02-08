Councilwoman helps create business alliance to make sure voices are heard

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance helped Metro Council survey the area to see what businesses needed, and wanted, most.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new group aims to give businesses along Preston Highway a voice to make changes.

The Preston Area Business Alliance launches this week after several months of planning.

Councilwoman Nicole George said this alliance was born out of a need to connect businesses.

"The Preston Area Business Alliance will be an outlet for businesses to work together to advocate for the need of changes along Preston," said George.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance helped Metro Council survey the area to see what businesses needed, and wanted, most.

"We hear from businesses all the time that they have an array of needs, everything from wanting to inspire more safety along the corridor, wanting to address vacant properties, wanting to ensure there's greater beautification," said George.

According to the website, some of the plans of the Preston Area Business Alliance includes:

Capitalizing on strength in numbers

Using a unified voice to work with city, state, LMPD and other agencies

Promoting businesses along the Preston Corridor (branding, directories, publicity, etc.)

Maximizing advocacy efforts for our businesses

Problem solving for issues like infrastructure and safety

Providing connection to other businesses and business resources

The kick-off meeting for the alliance is Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. either in-person or via Zoom. Businesses wanting to participate have to register here.

Related business stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.