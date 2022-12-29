Fischer highlights growth of Bourbonism, its positive impact in Louisville

“Bourbonism has changed the skyline and the energy of our downtown, and we’ve only begun to tap into its potential for our city,” the mayor said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined local officials in celebrating Bourbonism in Louisville throughout the last decade.

Fischer highlighted the creation and growth of Bourbonism throughout the Metro, as well as the industry partners who played an important role in its development.

A spokesperson for the mayor says Fischer coined the term Bourbonism to "describe and promote Louisville’s unique blend of bourbon, a thriving local food scene, and tourism."

Eight years ago, officials say, the mayor launched the Food and Bourbon Work Group to identify ways to grow Bourbonism not only as an attraction, but as an economic development tool.

A spokesperson for the mayor says at that time, there were no distillery experiences in the city. Now, the city has 10 sprinkled throughout -- in addition to the bourbon-centered music festival Bourbon and Beyond and the Urban Bourbon Experience.

“In all, the distilleries and bourbon experiences represent $261.8 million of economic investment into our great city, and that does not include the restaurants, 15 new hotels and other businesses that have opened to Louisville as a result of Bourbonism,” Fischer said.

Officials say next year Louisville will add two new downtown bourbon experiences. Bardstown Bourbon Co. will open a tasting room at 730 W. Main St. and Buzzard’s Roost will open a micro-distillery at 624 W. Main St.

“Bourbonism has changed the skyline and the energy of our downtown, and we’ve only begun to tap into its potential for our city,” the mayor said.

