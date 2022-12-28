This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years

The restaurant has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for over a decade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day.

Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years.

"It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of December 30th, 2022," Ramiro's management announced on Facebook.

They said they were "truly thankful" for their customers, as well as their fellow staff members for supporting the restaurant.

They also thanked the community who "embraced" them and for all the memories made.

Ramiro's management said to visit their new location in Jeffersonville at 149 Spring Street.

"We hope to see many of you to share one last margarita at Frankfort Avenue and look forward to seeing you in Jeffersonville, Indiana [in] 2023," they said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.