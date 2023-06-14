Louisville theatre needs to raise $300K to evade closure; Here's how to help

The Commonwealth Theatre Center could be forced to stop operations unless it raises $300,000 by July 31.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The curtain could be closing on Louisville's Commonwealth Theatre Center (CTC) without a major leg up from the community.

CTC is trying to raise $300,000 by the end of July to keep operating, citing a tough road back from the pandemic as the reason for recent financial hardship.

CTC provides theatre education through community outreach and live performances, as well as through conservancy classes at its Irish Hill location throughout the year.

Students there said closing isn't an option.

“People say the arts aren’t essential, they’re the first programs to get cut. But I think the arts teach children so many useful skills, they teach children empathy and how to put yourself in someone’s shoes," senior Sophia Hyde said.

"It's been an amazing community for me," freshman Teddy Weber said. "I don't know what I would do without CTC."

Artistic Director Charlie Sexton said CTC has been tackling financial issues in the wake of difficult pandemic years. He said the $300,000 they're trying to raise will allow programs to continue operating past the summer and will help bring staff back on to tackle further fundraising.

"Building back has taken longer than we anticipated," he said.

Sexton said a closure wouldn't just impact theatre students who take classes. CTC provides theatre outreach across the city in schools and through live performances.

"There'd be tens of thousands of students that wouldn't get their first experience with an arts or drama group," he said.

CTC also helps outside programs. They partnered with non-profit Dreams with Wings for a performance crafted by and for young adults with Down Syndrome and Autism.

"It would not be a stretch to say that we would not be the program that we are without CTC," Dreams with Wings' Heather Sauer said.

Summer programs are underway now at CTC. Students don't just practice their skills on stage. They said they learn interpersonal skills, make friends, and expand their minds.

"Theatre and acting are the greatest thing to me. It's extremely important and without it I wouldn't be the person I am today," senior Nate Brantley said.

Since launching the fundraiser in May, CTC has raised about half of the funds it needs. Sexton said there is still a long road ahead to raise the rest and they're asking for the community's help.

“Your donation will go so far in terms of helping the young people of this community fulfill their dreams, but also find a second home, and help the school children across the region have an arts experience that they wouldn’t otherwise have," he said.

"I've been to other theatres and this place feels the most like home," freshman Agnes Loeser added.

As of this story, the theatre has raised just over $150,000. If you'd like to donate, please click here.

